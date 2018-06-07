Nothing beats a good Hot Wheels track. Perfecting the ultimate triple cork, sending cars full speed into a 360 loop and watching them nail it (or not) time-and-time again is perfection. Now, imagine being able to see all that fast and furious fun from the car’s perspective.

What started as one creative idea—duct taping the ice-cube sized GoPro HERO Session to a Hot Wheels car ripping around a track—has turned into a full-on movement backed by the creative minds at Mattel.

This week they launched the first ever GoPro-compatible Zoom In car.

Zoom In is a limited edition Hot Wheels car designed specifically for the GoPro HERO/HERO5 Session and made for the everyday daredevil and creator in all of us.

Inspired by fans of both brands, Zoom In allows track-heads everywhere to get first-person POV of swooshing through loops and blasting off jumps; sometimes sticking it and other times wrecking in magnificent glory. The imagination and stoke levels of your 7-year-old (or your inner 7-year-old; no age restrictions here!) have never been so high.

Zoom In retails for $1 and is available at major retailers across America and traveling overseas soon. Check out what Gizmodo, Mashable and The Verge have to say about the "cheapest GoPro mount on the market."

PRO TIP: If you’re looking to take your Hot Wheels footage to the next level, use Zoom In as a chase car/follow cam. Mind. Blown.